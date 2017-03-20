From Horizon Hobby:

Intoducing the Horizon Hobby 8xEIGHT Tournament! Some of our best products will be battling it out!! Use the “Like” and “Love” buttons to vote. Pay close attention to the photo description to be sure your vote is cast correctly! Stay tuned and who knows, there could be a grand prize given away at the end!

For more info please use this link: https://www.facebook.com/pg/HorizonHobby/photos/?tab=album&album_id=10154672538353935

