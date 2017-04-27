From Horizon Hobby:

Hands-on Family Fun with RC Cars, Aircraft and Drones

The Horizon RC Fest is a fun-focused event that shares high-tech RC products everyone can enjoy.

Monticello, Eli Field, Illinois (Saturday, June 10th, 2017)

The Horizon RC Fest is a hands-on, fun-focused RC celebration for the entire family. This event is scheduled for the Midwest heartland near the Horizon Hobby headquarters at their test facility in beautiful Monticello, Illinois. This Saturday-only event will capture the perfect summer setting with activities, refreshments and entertainment to keep the family thrilled all day long.

At Horizon RC Fest, our guests are a part of the action. Activities will include Try-Me radio control activities that feature airplanes, drones and flight simulators, along with Rock Crawler challenges and off-road ECX® Amp® racing. Exciting FPV ride-along chances and FPV race viewing stations featuring national-level race competitors will be on station. Amateurs and experts in the hobby will be demonstrating rip-roaring car action, as well as flights of fancy with aircraft and helicopters that stretch the imagination. There will be all kinds of surprises along the way, with daylight and nighttime air shows choreographed to musical accompaniment.

A large part of the Horizon RC Fest will be to give back through our philanthropic outreach knows as Hobbies for Good™. Many initiatives throughout the day including 50/50s, silent auction, one-of-a-kind experiences and much more we will raise funds to support various charities. Hobbies for Good represents all the ways Horizon Hobby invests it’s time, talents and resources in the community at large. They’ve raised money for cancer research, provided food and shelter for families in need and contributed aid for victims of natural disasters. Some of our largest independent efforts have included building homes for Habitat for Humanity and shelters for the poverty-stricken residents of Juarez, Mexico.

There’s something for everyone, even without a transmitter in hand. Sales and displays of industry-leading RC product will be showcased with purchase specials only available at the show. All the planning has been done for you, as local food services will be on hand to offer refreshment. Activities for the youngsters mean your kids can interact and recreate in a safe environment. To keep the excitement going, there will be event drawings with cool prizes organized by the Horizon Hobby-founded Hobbies for Good charity initiative.

Event Features:

Interactive Try-Me activities with RC Cars, Planes and Drones

Exclusive FPV Racing and Ride-Alongs

RC Air Show with Musical Accompaniment

Food and Beverage Vendors

Live DJ Entertainment and MC

Activities for the Youngsters

Product Displays, Sales and Specials

Hobbies for Good™ Drawings and Prizes

Festivities begin in the morning at 10:00AM and wrap up in the evening or after dark whenever possible and weather permitting.

Horizon RC Fest information is available at www.HorizonRCfest.com.

