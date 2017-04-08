Hot New Planes & Gear at Toledo!

At this year’s Weak Signals Toledo Exposition, there are new products in very aisle! Here are a few of our favorite finds (so far!). Stay tuned for more planes and gear!

New from Phoenix Model and Tower Hobby, this giant-scale Westland Lysander has a 10.5-foot wingspan and is designed for .46 to .55 two-stroke, .52 4-stroke or electric equivalent. All wood construction with heat-shrink covering and painted fiberglass parts. It’s a beauty![/caption]

New from E-flite, this UMX Wildcat may be small but it’s big on details! Check out that landing gear detail! Of course, it’s AS3X equipped so it will fly like a much larger model.