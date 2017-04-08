Hot New Planes & Gear at Toledo!

At this year’s Weak Signals Toledo Exposition, there are new products in very aisle! Here are a few of our favorite finds (so far!). Stay tuned for more planes and gear!
New from Phoenix Model and Tower Hobby, this giant-scale Westland Lysander has a 10.5-foot wingspan and is designed for .46 to .55 two-stroke, .52 4-stroke or electric equivalent. All wood construction with heat-shrink covering and painted fiberglass parts. It’s a beauty![/caption]
New from E-flite, this UMX Wildcat may be small but it’s big on details! Check out that landing gear detail! Of course, it’s AS3X equipped so it will fly like a much larger model.
This device makes gas or nitro fueling easy — no hand work required!
Carrying large packs to the field? This heavy duty bag fold up with a super-strong Velcro seal to keep your batteries safe and secure.
Bill Leonard with his brand-new fueler designed especially for RC plane use. 3-gallon capacity, easy-carry handle, works w tih gas, glow and smoke oil, CNC-machined hardware, and you can even lean on it because it’s very sturdy and incredibly strong.
Dave Platt holds the electric kit version of his popular free-flight design, Satin Doll.
New from Phoenix Model and Tower Hobbies. this giant-scale, 50-61cc (or electric) airplane has an impressive 10.5-foot wingspan! It’s all built up with heat-shrink covering and painted fiberglass cowl and wheel pants.