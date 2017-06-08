Hot VTOL Summer Fun — the E-flite X-VERT VTOL

Looking for something over the top for some Hot summer fun? The new E-flite X-Vert VTOL distributed by Horizon Hobby is available as both a RTF and BNF version. Its simple tail-sitter design and SAFE technology make VTOL (vertical Take off and Landing) flying easy. It can takeoff and lands vertically in small areas and its multirotor design gives it versatility and sport plane agility.

In airplane mode you can fly it slow or fast and even perform aerobatics. You can hand launched it and belly-land it like any other conventional wing design. The 280-size brushless motors are compatible with 2S 450-800mAh LiPo batteries to provide outstanding speed and climb performance.

Ready to fly within minutes the X-Vert is made of lightweight and extremely durable EPO foam. The propeller guards and vertical fins that are easy to install or remove The RTF version ($199.99) includes a pre-programmed Spektrum DXe transmitter so there’s no setup required. Also included are a 2S 7.4V 800mAh LiPo battery, DC balancing charger, AC adapter, and colorful decal sheet with multiple trim scheme options.

The BNF version ($149.99) requires your own compatible transmitter and a 2S 450-800 LiPo pack and charger. An optional FPV camera and servo-driven mechanism are available separately.

Specs

Wingspan: 19.85 in.

Length: 10.40 in

Weight: 7.0 oz

Motor: 280 Outrunner 2600Kv

Wing Area: 120.4 sq. in.