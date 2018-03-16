IDRA Announces Partnership With Aeon Unmanned

From International Drone Racing Association (IDRA):

The International Drone Racing Association (IDRA) has announced that the organization will partner with Aeon Unmanned to support the Colorado company’s Part 107 Academy, a one-week training program for commercial drone operators. Since 2016, Aeon Unmanned has trained many commercial pilots, from around the United States and internationally, at a hundred percent success rate.

The newly announced partnership fits perfectly into IDRA’s mission to grow the motorsport and international drone community. As IDRA helps introduce more people to the drone industry, we also gain the opportunity to create future fans of drone racing. It is highly important that companies like IDRA and Aeon Unmanned, discover ways to mutually work together to expand the customer base. The partnership also gives IDRA a great platform to educate commercial, and recreational, drone operators about our primary liability insurance, with worldwide coverage. The policy, applicable and affordable, is a great alternative to the expensive policies from major insurance agencies and other risky secondary policies. As IDRA continues to grow the international drone community, we will protect it.

“Aeon Unmanned is extremely professional and enforces a high standard for its students,” said Justin Haggerty, President and CEO of IDRA. “It is our pleasure at IDRA to partner with the company’s Part 107 Academy, helping strengthen the program’s ability to admit more pilots into the profession. As leaders in the drone industry, it is our great responsibility to be its bannermen and promote the opportunities that lie within. Not only can drones be extremely thrilling to race, but they can also be very profitable for a business.”

“There are many opportunities for UAV pilots to make money and expand the profession. Someone who knows how to race drones is going to be at the forefront of pioneering new commercial uses for UAVs. We are very excited here to partner with IDRA and give racing pilots the opportunity to capitalize on their piloting skills. With the top Part 107 Training program in the country, we’re confident we can help

pilots safely and legally push the limits of commercial UAVs and bring the world into the future.”

UAS/Drone racing is a worldwide sport that utilizes Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) and Virtual Reality (VR) technology to allow a new breed of innovators to compete on the international stage. There are roughly 100 drone competitions in the U.S. annually and 200 worldwide competitions, highlighted by races like 2016 World Drone Prix in Dubai, 2017 Dover Internationals at the Dover International Speedway with NASCAR, and the 2017 Challengers Cup Finals at the South Point Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, NV.

