From Esprit Tech:

The Jeti Duplex MRPM HALL sensor provides RPM and power level readings using magnetic Hall Effect and rare earth magnet. The MRPM HALL sensor measures the rotation speed and performance of the rotating surface and provides warnings when pre-set parameters are exceeded. All information is transmitted in real time using Jeti Duplex telemetry system.

The new MRPM HALL sensor communicates wirelessly, bidirectionally with the transmitter, not only allowing data to be sent from the receiver to the transmitter but also allowing the receiver in the model to transmit data back to the sensor. In this manner, telemetry data obtained during operation is transferred in real-time and the current state of the system can be presented on the LCD screen of the JetiBox Profi or any of the Jeti DC/DS line of transmitters. The new MRPM has been equipped with two independent ports for hall sensor connection. If needed both can be used for attaching magnetic hall sensors and used for measuring two RPM sets individually.

For proper MRPM function the transmitter version at least 2.20 (or newer) and the receiver version 3.14 (or newer) is necessary. Make sure that in the Devices folder of your SD card you have a configuration file “MRPM HALL.bin”. Also make sure that you select EX Bus output for your receiver.

Visit EspritModel.com

See more posts about Esprit Tech