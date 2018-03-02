AMA 900X250
Log In
Access Premium Site»
Not a member? Join today!

Jeti HV Servos

Trevor "Chilly" Duncan
New Gear
Comments
Jeti HV Servos

From Esprit Tech:
Introducing a new line of servos from Jeti with ultra-efficient coreless motors, chrome-titanium gear trains, waterproof case, low current consumption and constant output power are the perfect match for almost any high performance or racer pilot. Operational voltage: 4.8V – 8.4V.

Jeti HV servos utilize a standard 25 tooth (Futaba) output spline for maximum compatibility with the large variety of aftermarket control horns.

Four servos currently available.

Jeti HV Servos Jeti HV Servos
Visit EspritModel.com
See more posts about Esprit Tech

Jeti HV Servos Jeti HV Servos Jeti HV Servos Jeti HV Servos

Updated: March 2, 2018 — 4:13 PM
Real flight 600x120
PhotoDrone 600x120

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Airage Media © 2018
Model Airplane News
WordPress Lightbox