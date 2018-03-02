From Esprit Tech:

Introducing a new line of servos from Jeti with ultra-efficient coreless motors, chrome-titanium gear trains, waterproof case, low current consumption and constant output power are the perfect match for almost any high performance or racer pilot. Operational voltage: 4.8V – 8.4V.

Jeti HV servos utilize a standard 25 tooth (Futaba) output spline for maximum compatibility with the large variety of aftermarket control horns.

Four servos currently available.



