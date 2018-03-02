Jeti REX Assist

From Esprit Tech:

Duplex revolutionary, fully digital 2.4GHz, frequency hopping radio system is fully designed and manufactured by Jeti Model in the Czech Republic. We are excited to introduce two brand new lines of REX and REX Assist Jeti Duplex 2.4GHz Receivers with built-in revolutionary features: Internal Data Telemetry Logging (Black Box), Integrated Multi (3) Input/Output Telemetry & EX Bus Expander, and New 32 Bit Microprocessors (No limits for Future Firmware Upgrades). All Jeti receiver features wirelessly programmable failsafe and integrated digital telemetry (Rx Voltage, Signal Quality).

The REX Assist receivers enhance the REX series of receivers and extend it with the intelligent flight stabilization feature, which is designed for airplane models and multicopters. This stabilization works in all three axes of the model and facilitates flying in windy or otherwise challenging conditions. Aerobatic maneuvers will be more accurate and smoother. With the help of several flight modes, which are also suitable for beginner pilots, flying practice will be really easy.

New Jeti REX line of programmable receivers has been developed to take full advantage of multi-port (Ext, E1, E2), multi communication protocol (EX Bus, UDI 12/16, PPM) configuration and fully implement Duplex EX Bus (Device Manager) or third party devices that use EX Bus for telemetry and programming integration.

Features:

Up to 16 Stabilized Individual Channels

Different Multicopter Types, from Tricopters to Octocopters

Up to 3 Adjustable Flight Modes, Options for Stabilizing the Horizon and Altitude

In-flight Gyro Gain Tuning Using Available Channels

Latest 3-axis Gyroscope, 3-Axis Accelerometer and Barometric Altimeter

Support for External Ultrasonic Altimeter

Support for LED Light Strip, and External Camera Gimbal

Intelligent Fail-safe, and Vibration Analysis

Wireless Transmitter programming and PC Support

Available Telemetry: Rx Voltage, Signal Quality/Strength, G-Force, Attitude Orientation

Visit EspritModel.com

See more posts about Esprit Tech