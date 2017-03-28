From Esprit Tech:

Jeti Telemetry Fuel Flow MFlow2 T and G EX digital flow sensors measure the true fuel flow of gasoline or turbine jet fuel. The Jeti MFlow2 EX sensor allows you to set your “Low/High Fuel” alarms and gives you accurate reading of fuel consumption. Also allows you to setup remote commands for transmitter wireless value reset. Turbine flow sensor is equipped with Festo 4mm fuel line connectors. Gasoline sensor can be used with Medium 3/32″ (2.4mm), Large 1/8″ (3.2mm) ID fuel tubing.

#JETITMF2G-800 – Jeti Telemetry Sensor Fuel Flow MFlow2 Gas G800 EX – Price: $205.00

#JETITMF2T-3000 – Jeti Telemetry Sensor Fuel Flow MFlow2 Turbine T3000 EX – Price: $215.00

#JETITMF2T-800 – Jeti Telemetry Sensor Fuel Flow MFlow2 Turbine T800 EX – Price: $205.00

Visit EspritModel.com

See more posts about Esprit Tech