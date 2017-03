From Esprit Tech:

Jeti USA now offers a Handle to help you carry your Jeti Transmitter. Sometimes you just need a better grip on things, and now that is possible with the new Handle. Simply install it into your transmitter brackets! Available for DS and DC series transmitters. Works on the Transmitter Trays w/Brackets too!

#JETIJMS-DC-HFT – Jeti Transmitter Bracket Handle DC – $18.00

#JETIJMS-DS-HFT – Jeti Transmitter Bracket Handle DS – $16.00

