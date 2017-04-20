Keep your Engine Happy — Basic Care and Feeding of Gas Carburetors

One of the great features that make giant scale RC airplanes so popular, is the bulletproof user-friendly nature of the Walbro carburetors used with most of the gas engines powering them. Once a gas engine is properly adjusted, its carburetor usually won’t need to be tweaked again for most, if not the entire flying season. As an example, my Hangar 9 quarter-scale Piper J-3 Cub PNP is powered by a Zenoah G-20 gas engine, and in its four years of operation, I have never needed to adjust the high- or low-end needle-valves. But, to maintain optimum engine operation, you should do some basic engine maintenance and cleaning.

There are a few things that can affect the performance of your Walbro carburetor and these include, dirty un-filtered fuel, debris ingested at the flying field, and possibly water which can cause internal corrosion. No matter what the cause, whenever you notice obvious dirt or mud in your carburetor or if you notice a distinct decline in your engine’s performance, the first thing you should do is open up the carburetor and take a look inside. This takes a minimum of tools and time and this article shows how I keep my Zenoah engine and Walbro carburetor happy. You can make any RC airplane more reliable by keeping its Walbro carburetor clean.

What you need

To get inside the Walbro carburetor the required tools are a common head and Phillips head screwdrivers, Allen wrench or hex driver, a mild spray solvent like WD-40, some bamboo BBQ skewers and Q-tips.

