Reader Tips & Tricks

Cutting corners on patch jobs

When using MonoKote or UltraCote to repair rips and punctures in model coverings, start by cutting a round or oval patch repair piece. This will help to keep the corners from lifting off later on. Leave one corner square to help peel off the backing with a razor blade or hobby knife, then round it before applying the patch to the repairs.

Perfect Z-bends

You can make a perfect Z-bend with this easy-to-make tool. Cut a 1/16-inch (or the appropriate) slot in the head of a lineman’s pliers. The easiest way to do this is to use a Dremel tool and the cutting disk. Then just bend an “L” bend using the pliers at the end of the pushrod. Now insert that pre “L” bended wire into the slot and bend in your Z-bend.

Custom fit for your wing

Looking for a less expensive, effective and truly custom wing bag? Try Reflectix foil insulation that can be found at any hardware store. It is like bubble wrap with mylar on both sides and comes on a roll. Start by laying your wing on half of it and fold it over the top. Then, cut off the excess but leave a few inches around and a little extra for a fold over flap. Use a regular stapler, spaced as close as you can, to seal up the edges. You can staple the edges with the wing inside to give it a sung fit. Add handles made out of flat nylon cording purchased at a fabric store.

Keeping The Arming Plug Close

Use waxed nylon thread to overcome your problem of leaving the arming plug at home. Make the attachment using a square knot and securing it to the arming plug, reinforcing it with a couple of drops of thin CA. The other end wraps around one of the screws securing the other metal ring to the plastic base of the body. Now it will always be present for duty when you go to fly.