WW II First Dogfights

Ki-15 Karigane (Wild Goose)

Debra Cleghorn
February 23, 2017
Featured News, Video Picks
6 Comments
Briefly in 1937, the Mitsubishi Ki-15 (Allied code-name “Babs”) was the fastest production aircraft in the world! The Ki-15 Karigane (Wild Goose) was a two-seat reconnaissance aircraft with a top speed of 300mph. It was about the same size as a P-47 Thunderbolt but only one-third as heavy and had a range that was four times that of a Spitfire. Built from an Andersen Designs plan and flown by Brian Rawcliffe, this 120-inch-span model weighs 30 pounds and is 83 inches long. Thanks to Tbobborap1 for taking and posting this terrific video!

6 Comments

  1. John Fiandola

    Beautifully done model, but your description stating it could outfly a P-47 or Spitfire is ridiculous…the fact that this plane “briefly” was the fastest in the world in 1937 is impressive, but that’s it’s only claim to fame…

    1. Larry G. Crowder

      Please be fair to Debra’s article. Being lighter than a P47 and having a longer range than a Spitfire does not mean that the Ki-15 could “…outfly a P47 or Spitfire”.

  2. Eddie McAllister

    Hey, we should all appreciate the dedication required to build such a model aircraft. Research the facts, after all it was a “two-seat reconnaissance aircraft with a top speed of 300mph.”

    http://www.aviastar.org/air/japan/mitsubishi_ki-15.php

  3. Jim White

    This is a reconnaissance airplane and a beautiful one at that and should not be compared to fighter planes such as the P-47 or the spitfire.the time and effort to build such a magnificent model is the only thing I care about.

  4. Rob morgan

    Why spoil a good story with the facts?

  5. Tim Stone

    Thanks for showing this beautiful model of a rarely reproduced airplane.
    My hats’ off to the builder and pilot of this magnificent model.

