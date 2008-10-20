Kondor Model Products RCGF 65cc Gas Engine

Engine Features:
Electronic Ignition Module
Light weight/High HP Output
Full accessory package
Muffler
Engine mount standoffs
Spark plug
Bolts
Tools
|Displacement (cc)
|65cc
|Bore x Stroke (mm)
|1.88″x1.41″ (48mm X 36mm)
|Carburetor
|Walbro
|Ignition
|DC-CDI (electronic ignition system)
|Power supply
|4.8-6V
|Weight – with ignition and muffler
|74.0 ounces (2097g)
|Weight – without ignition & muffler
|64.7 ounces (1835g)
|Maximum Output
|5.5hp/5.35KW
|Speed range
|1500-8200 rpm
|Gas/Oil Mix
|25-40:1 (90 octane gasoline)
|Propeller
|22×12 6600 rpm
$349.95
i am looking for an insulator block for the rcgf 65cc.
do you have that part ?
greatings P.Boogaart