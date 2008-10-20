Hobbico T16SZ 900x250
Kondor Model Products RCGF 65cc Gas Engine

RCGF 65cc Gas Engine

Engine Features:

Electronic Ignition Module
Light weight/High HP Output
Full accessory package
Muffler
Engine mount standoffs
Spark plug
Bolts
Tools

Displacement (cc) 65cc
Bore x Stroke (mm) 1.88″x1.41″ (48mm X 36mm)
Carburetor Walbro
Ignition DC-CDI (electronic ignition system)
Power supply 4.8-6V
Weight – with ignition and muffler 74.0 ounces (2097g)
Weight – without ignition & muffler 64.7 ounces (1835g)
Maximum Output 5.5hp/5.35KW
Speed range 1500-8200 rpm
Gas/Oil Mix 25-40:1 (90 octane gasoline)
Propeller 22×12 6600 rpm

$349.95

Updated: October 20, 2008 — 10:00 AM
  1. p.boogaart

    i am looking for an insulator block for the rcgf 65cc.
    do you have that part ?

    greatings P.Boogaart

    Reply

