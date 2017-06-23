Kyosho ReadySet Pastel Rainbow 1/18 Drone Racer [VIDEO]

From Kyosho:

DRONE RACER glides above the ground with pistol-grip transmitter control.

Unlike existing drones that are difficult to control, the sensational DRONE RACER is controlled like an R/C car with a pistol-grip transmitter. Takeoff and auto-hover with one-touch control using ultrasonic sensors that remove the frustration of learning complicated flying techniques. Intermediate and Beginner mode speed settings (Easy mode / Active mode) are available so you can experience the fun of drone flying at your own pace.

Control with a pistol-grip R/C system.

Includes the latest 2.4GHz Syncro KT-231P pistol-grip transmitter featuring advanced aircraft-like instrument panel. Flying height adjustment switch is installed on the base of the transmitter grip.

Dogfight only 35cm above the ground. Speeds over the ground just like a hoverboard. Newly developed drone technology.

The DRONE RACER is equipped with advanced ultrasonic sensors, 6-axis gyroscope (3-axis angle speed sensors, 3-axis acceleration sensors), barometric pressure sensor and four fast response mini coreless motors. Speed switching function provides a choice between “Easy Mode” and “Active Mode” and delivers direct intuitive flight control.

LHFC (Low Height Flying Control)

Altitude is automatically maintained with ultrasonic and barometric pressure sensors. Altitude setting of 35cm or 60cm can be selected with a switch on the R/C system and one-touch control is used for takeoff, hovering and landing. Some people may feel frustrated in learning drone flying techniques. Kyosho’s newly developed technology*(patent pending) removes these barriers so anyone can enjoy the fun of flying drones. *according to Kyosho research

Flies over any surface, even over water. Maintains constant altitude of 13inches (23 inches) using ultrasonic sensors.

VPUS (Variable Propeller Unit Structure)

H-type chassis with split upper and lower sections and left-right propellers connected on one propeller arm allow the propeller unit angle to be changed between: 0°, 10°, 20°. Use more stability (0°/ max speed : 30km/h) or more speed (20°/ max speed : 34.5km/h) as a racing weapon.

Exterior

Fast, beautiful and more powerful. Sophisticated masterworks.

Model lineup features two body style designs, the G-ZERO and ZEPHYR, which are based on a futuristic impression of car with the narrow form and rear wings associated with formula racing cars.

Bright LEDs light up the fuselage. LEDs can be used as drone identifiers when racing.

Full color LED installed on front propeller units allows a selection from 6 colors. You can choose your favorite luminescent color to use as an identifier when racing.

Features rear LED with color indicator of propeller status:

Red : flashing indicates low battery warning, when lit indicates safety function is released & can operate as tail lamp

Yellow : transmitter not connected = RADIO EMERGENCY STOP

Green: flashing indicates detecting horizontal, when lit indicates ready to takeoff and safety function is activated

Blue : gyro calibration in progress

Infinite Possibilities

DRONE RACER SETTING MANAGER

DRONE RACER can connect to your (Windows) computer with the included USB cable to adjust flight settings. In addition, an optional cable can also be used to connect to an Android terminal with a USB host function to adjust settings. Download the free (DRONE RACER SETTING MANAGER) to adjust to your favorite setting and turn up the volume of fun.

Readyset includes everything you need. Open the package then charge the battery to start flying:

Fuselage

USB auto cut charger

Pinion gear replacement tool (combination binding stick)

3.7V-1000mAh Li-Po battery

Arm holder (10°, 20°)

USB cable

Spare propeller set (for one drone)

Quick start guide

Instruction manual

4 x AA size batteries for transmitter

Computer with USB port (for charging) or USB power charger (if output is more than 2A, full charge can be complete within one hour)

TECHNICAL DATA:

Length: 302mm (with guard)

Width: 300mm (with guard)

Height: 65mm

Gear Ratio5 : 1

Weight: 130g approx.

Motor: 8.5mm coreless

Battery: 3.7V-1000mAh LiPo

Propeller: D5 X P4

Flight Time: 10 min. approx.

Charging Time: 1-2 hours (Depending on USB power output)

Max Speed: 30km/h approx. (stock) 34.5km/h approx.(with 20° prop angle)

#20571PR-B – $219.99

