Kyosho Syncro KT-431S 4 Channel Radio

From Kyosho:

This basic 4ch transmitter is inexpensive and uses a thin, lightweight casing that allows long periods of use without causing fatigue. Combined with the receiver, this set delivers secure signal transmission whether operating EP or GP models and is suitable not only with aircraft but also with yachts, cars and DRONE RACER. Includes the telemetry compatible KR-431T receiver (however, telemetry function can not be used with the KT–431S).

Features:

Slip-resistant design of the sticks facilitates precision control with light touch.

Stick length can be adjusted within a 5mm range.

Reverse switch / V tail mixing switch / D/R switch (100/70)

* All channels except the throttle change simultaneously.

Included:

KT-431S transmitter

KR-431T receiver

Battery box for receiver

Switch for receiver

Binding connector

Instruction manual

Required:

8 X AA size batteries (4 for transmitter, 4 for receiver)

Servo

Technical Data:

Number of Channels: 4 channels

Control Resolution: 1024

Frequency: 2.4GHz

Modulation System: FHSS

Size: Transmitter : W174×L89×H190mm | Receiver : W35.4×L29.6×H13mm

Weight: Transmitter : 334g (without batteries) |Receiver : 10g

Power Source: Transmitter : 4 x AA alkaline batteries (6V) | Receiver : DC4-6.5V

Antenna Output: 1.5mW/MHz

Range: Air: 500m, Land: 300m, Water: 150m

#82431M2B – $79.99

Visit KyoshoAmerica.com

See more posts about Kyosho