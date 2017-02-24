Kyosho Syncro KT-631ST 6 Channel Radio With Telemetry

From Kyosho:

This intermediate-class 6ch transmitter and receiver set uses a telemetry system that displays information such as the receiver voltage and communication status (error rate) on the transmitter’s LCD screen.

Ideal for the Calmato a and models with retractable undercarriage and flaps such as the SQS Warbird Series, this set delivers secure signal transmission whether operating EP or GP models. The versatility of the Syncro KT-631ST Set allows use not only with aircraft but also with yachts, cars and DRONE RACER. In addition, the SENS port on the included KR-631WT receiver can also be used to connect the optional voltage sensor (No.82137-1) and temperature sensor (No.82137-2).

Features:

Thin lightweight casing allows long periods of use without fatigue.

Slip-resistant design of the sticks facilitates precision control with light touch.

Stick length can be adjusted within a 5mm range.

Compatible Modes 1-4. These can be changed manually after purchase.

Ch5 and ch6 can be selected from the volume, toggle switch and 3-position toggle switch.

Airplane, glider and helicopter modes can be selected (fixed pitch, variable pitch and 90°/120°/140°swash mode).

Aileron difference can be set on airplanes with 2 aileron servos such as the Calmato a using ch1 and ch6.

Safety alarm sounds when switched on and the throttle stick is not aligned with each switch position.

KT-631ST and KR-631WT are equipped with a dual antennas to ensure reliable signal reception.

20 model memory / select airplane or helicopter type / model name / model copy / model reset / receiver low battery alarm setting / failsafe / sensor information display setting / stick mode / LCD brightness adjustment / factory reset / channel reverse / endpoint / channel display / 5ch, 6ch switch assignment / sub-trim / DR&EXP (ch1,2,4,5,6) / throttle curve / throttle hold / idle up / CH mixing (Elevon / V tail / Flaperon / Spoilon / 3 optional settings) / flight mode, idle up, throttle hold switch allocation /

Set Contents:

KT-631ST transmitter

KR-631WT receiver

Battery box for receiver

Switch for receiver

Binding connector

Instruction manual

Sold Separately:

8 X AA size batteries (4 for transmitter, 4 for receiver)

Servo

No.82137-1 Voltage sensor

No.82137-2 Temperature sensor

Technical Data:

Number of Channels: 6 channels

Control Resolution: 1024

Frequency: 2.4GHz

Modulation System: FHSS telemetry system

Size: Transmitter : W174×L89×H190mm | Receiver : W25.5×L47×H15mm

Weight: Transmitter : 400g (without batteries) | Receiver : 17g

Power Source: Transmitter : 4 x AA alkaline batteries (6V) | Receiver : DC4-6.5V

Antenna Output: 1.5mW/MHz

Range: Air: 500m, Land: 300m, Water: 150m

#82631M2B – $109.99

Visit KyoshoAmerica.com

