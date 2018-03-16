Kyosho Warbird A6M5 Zero GP50 ARF

From Kyosho:

Playing its crucial role as the Japanese Navy’s main fighter, the Zero Fighter Model 52 joined the battle in the pacific theatre with its improved airspeed and reinforcements to counter the high speed of the American fighters from the middle of WWII through to the end. Now this famous fighter takes its place in the SQS Warbird Series lineup. A complex manufacturing process produces the lightweight and high-rigidity construction of the balsa ribbed main & tail wings and fuselage that ensures both superior flying performance and exceptional scale appearance. The printed Toughlon covering is highly durable, wrinkle and sag resistant, and recreates the Zero’s defining dark green and gray color finish in the highest quality. Split flaps and retracts with oleo legs not only deliver effective speed control and lift during takeoff and landing, but also recreate the movement of the original airplane. This semi-assembled ARF model is able to be completed by anyone and is easy to fly with a quality finish that will excite the most avid collectors of scale model aircraft. As a beautifully finished, fully equipped scale model airplane, the Zero Model 52 is ideal for advanced and intermediate level flyers wanting to launch into realistic scale flight.

Features:

ARF kit features light weight, high-rigidity balsa rib fuselage, main and tail wings.

Experience realistic scale airplane flight a handy-size 50 class engine.

Includes retractable undercarriage incorporating suspension with coil spring.

Equipped with split flaps that provide effective control during landing and takeoff.

Sag-resistant color printed Toughlon produces exquisite finish.

Features pilot figure and stereoscopic instrument panel.

Includes fuel tank, silicone tube, scale spinner and linkage parts set.

This radio control model is not a toy!

Safe flying is not possible without correct assembly, proper maintenance and careful selection of flying location. Safe operation of this model is your responsibility, so please take necessary precautions to avoid any property damage or personal injury. Beginner flyers should never fly alone.

Engine is mounted sideways with the muffler under the fuselage. Model 52’s signature thrust-type single exhaust layout around the nose section is also replicated.

Realistic instrument panel and seated pilot figure recreate the atmosphere of a real Zero fighter!

Suspension enhanced retracts with oleo legs effectively absorb bumps from uneven surfaces. Dedicated servos for each retract replicates the landing gear storage style of the original airplane.

Fuselage, main and tail wings utilize a light weight and high-rigidity balsa rib structure. Cockpit hatch can be easily opened and closed. Includes fuel tank, silicone tube and linkage parts.

Equipped with rudder-connected tail wheel with small turning circle provides maneuverable taxiing on the ground.

Split flaps deliver reliable lift and speed control in takeoff and landing. Similar function and form recreates true scale realism.

Kit Contents:

Assembled fuselage covered in printed film

Linkage parts set

Engine mount

Motor mount (use when converting to electric motor power)

Fuel tank and tubing

Retracts

Scale spinner

Tires

Required for Operation:

6ch R/C system for airplanes (7 x servos + 1 servo for retracts)

Batteries for transmitter and receiver

2 Cycle 46-55 or 4 Cycle 56-62 engine

Glow fuel for airplanes

Engine starting tools (plug heater, starter, starter battery, battery charger)

D11×P6-D13×P7 propeller

2 x 200mm Y shaped (split) extension cords for aileron and flap servos

2 x 300mm extension cords for aileron servos

3 x 100mm extension cords for retracts servo, aileron and flap

Nylon stopper

Sponge sheet

Weight for adjusting center of gravity

Technical Data:

Length: 1197mm

Width: 1400mm

Weight: 3,100g approx.(with 4st 56 engine installed)

Engine: 4 Cycle 56-62, or 2 Cycle 46-55(sold separately)

Wing Area: 36.8dm2

Wing Load: 84.2g/dm2 approx.

Wing Type: Original semi-symmetrical

R/C System: 6ch 8 servo(sold separately)

Propeller: D11×P6-D13×P7(sold separately)

Fuel Tank: 290cc

#11874B – $349.99

