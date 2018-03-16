Kyosho Warbird Focke Wolf FW190A GP50 ARF

From Kyosho:

From its entry into battle in 1941, the Focke-Wulf Fw190 joined the Messerschmitt Bf109 as the German Luftwaffe’s main attacking force in Europe. In order to respond to diversifying tactical needs, the Fw190 underwent repeated modifications and re-equipment with 509 “A3” airplanes built between 1941 and 1943. This version still enjoys popularity amongst model airplane enthusiasts and Kyosho is proud to add the Focke-Wulf Fw190A3 to the SQS Warbird Series lineup. Combining scale form with excellent flight performance, the advanced balsa rib construction of the fuselage, main and tail wings realizes lightweight and superior durability. Wrinkle and sag-resistant Toughlon camouflage print covering recreates an exquisitely beautiful finish that cannot be matched by layered wrapping of monochromatic film. Also, Kyosho’s Focke-Wulf Fw190A3 is fully equipped with features such as split flaps and oleo strut retractable undercarriage that produces flight performance reminiscent of the original aircraft while delivering effective lift and speed control during takeoff and landing. An ideal step up for intermediate airplane flyers, advanced R/C airplane flyers will also appreciate the scale feel and flight of this lightweight 50-class model.

Features:

ARF kit featuring rigid, lightweight balsa rib constructed fuselage, main and tail wings.

Handy 50-class engine size delivers realistic scale feel.

Includes retractable landing gear undercarriage incorporating coil spring suspension as standard.

Equipped with split flaps that are especially effective during takeoff and landing.

Sag-resistant Toughlon covering features exquisite camouflage color print finish.

Pre-installed pilot figure and stereo lithographic instrument panel.

Includes fuel tank, silicone tubes, special scale spinner and linkage parts set.

ARF Kit Contents:

Pre-assembled fuselage covered in printed film

Linkage parts set

Engine mount

Motor mount (use when changing to electric version)

Fuel tank and tubing

Special scale spinner

Tires

Required for operation:

6 channel R/C system for aircraft (7 servos + 1 servo for retracts)

Batteries for transmitter and receiver

2-cycle 46-55, 4-cycle 56-62 engine for aircraft

Glow fuel for aircraft

Technical Data:

Length: 1130mm

Width: 1400mm

Weight: 3,200g (approx.) with 4st 56 engine installed

Engine: 2cycle 46-55, 4cycle 56-62(sold separately)

Wing Area: 32.8dm2

Wing Load: 97.6g/dm2 (approx.)

Wing Type: Original semi-symmetrical

R/C System: 6ch, 8servo(sold separately)

Propeller: D11×P6~D13×P7(sold separately)

#11873B – $349.99

