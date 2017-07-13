MAN Site membership 900x250
Log In
Access Premium Site»
Not a member? Join today!

Lance Campbell’s Amazing SR-71 Blackbird

Gerry Yarrish
Featured News
4 Comments
Lance Campbell’s Amazing SR-71 Blackbird

At the 2017 Top Gun Scale Invitational, there were many amazing aircraft flown by some of the best pilots in the world. One of the standouts on this year’s Paradise Field flightline was an unusual aircraft in the form of a Lockheed SR-71 “Blackbird” that was totally scratch-built by first-time Top Gun competitor Lance Campbell of Columbia, Missouri. Lance did an amazing job and earned second place in the Expert class. The Blackbird scored an impressive 99.167 static points, and at the Top Gun awards banquet, Lance also received the Engineering Excellence award, sponsored by Robart Mfg., as well as the Critic’s Choice award, sponsored by Zap Glue and Model Airplane News.

lance2Using Futaba radio gear, Lance flew the SR-71 to a total flight score of 195.709 points. The 85-pound SR-71 is 13 feet long and is powered by a pair of JetCat 140-RXi turbines. After the competition, we had a chance to catch up with Lance to get the inside story on his amazing award-winning and super-smooth-flying Blackbird. Speaking with him it was hard not to feel his passion for this project.

In the October issue of MAN, we have a detailed interview with Lance who spent 9 years designing, building and perfecting his amazing SR-71. There’s lots of behind the scenes information but unfortunately, we did not have enough room for his amazing construction articles.

Capture100

And since a photo is worth a 1000 words, here they are for all of you to enjoy.

If you’d like to read more about the background Lance’s amazing 9-tear project, here’s his build log for the plane, that spanned years:

http://www.mmrca.org/lance/sledframe.html

Hobbico T16SZ 600x120
FPV/Photodrone 600x120
Updated: July 20, 2017 — 9:50 AM

4 Comments

Add a Comment
  1. Bruce

    Would of loved to se short video

    Reply
  2. Larry Strange

    YES IT WOULD HAVE BEEN NICE TO SEE IT FLYING

    Reply
  3. Tom

    Lance has a set of skills that are way, way off the chart. Unbelievable.

    Reply
  4. Tom

    Go to the web site at the bottom of the photographs to see it flying.

    http://www.mmrca.org/lance/sledframe.html

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Airage Media © 2017
WordPress Lightbox