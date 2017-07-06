Why do YOU love model airplanes?

In this terrific video from BBC Radio Bristol, UK modeler Steve Holland shares how he got started in RC and what he loves about the hobby. We’ve shared videos of many of Steve’s fantastic aircraft, so it’s especially nice to put a face — and voice — with his planes. What’s your favorite part of the hobby? Building, flying, or hanging our with friends? (The MAN crew votes for all three!)
Couldn’t agree more!
Looks like a OV-10
I love all aspects of rc.
I love all three, plus I love designing and creating something unique.
I love the building, the flying, the researching. I love teaching people
how to fly RC models.