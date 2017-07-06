MAN Site membership 900x250
Log In
Access Premium Site»
Not a member? Join today!

Why do YOU love model airplanes?

Debra Cleghorn
Featured News
5 Comments
Why do YOU love model airplanes?

In this terrific video from BBC Radio Bristol, UK modeler Steve Holland shares how he got started in RC and what he loves about the hobby. We’ve shared videos of many of Steve’s fantastic aircraft, so it’s especially nice to put a face — and voice — with his planes. What’s your favorite part of the hobby? Building, flying, or hanging our with friends? (The MAN crew votes for all three!)

FJ Subscribe - Keep history alive
PhotoDrone 600x120
Updated: July 6, 2017 — 11:20 AM

5 Comments

Add a Comment
  1. SteveR

    Couldn’t agree more!

    Reply
  2. Larry Hardy

    Looks like a OV-10

    Reply
  3. Jason Tidwell

    I love all aspects of rc.

    Reply
  4. Dennis Romano

    I love all three, plus I love designing and creating something unique.

    Reply
  5. Mike Callahan

    I love the building, the flying, the researching. I love teaching people
    how to fly RC models.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Airage Media © 2017
WordPress Lightbox Plugin