Magnum Engines Are Back!

John and Mike Greenshields are once again making Magnum engines available to modelers in the USA at their website, mikegoesflying.com. They’ll be providing engines, parts and service.
John (Mr. Magnum): I’ve always enjoyed glow engines, all the way back to my u-control days in the ‘60s to being a part of the original development of the Magnum Engine brand back in the 1980s. Today’s Magnum engines have never been better. They’re top-quality, consistent, and simply well made. I’m confident modelers are going to enjoy Magnum along with the parts and support we intend to supply.
Mike: We’re proud to be working as a family to bring in the Magnum line. Magnum fills a need with a specular full-line of engine for all modelers who enjoy glow engines. From the little .15 two-stroke, to the latest version of the 1.60 flat-twin four-stroke, we’ve got a great engine for you.
This is a new venture for the Greenshields family. We’re first offering the .15, .25 and .52 two stroke. In four-strokes, we’ll have the .52, .91, and 1.60 flat twin.
Glad to see someone is selling Glow engines again. I had a 52 Magnum about 5 years with only a dozen flights on it and it went bad (no compession). I junked it and bought an OS. I heard also that if you go too far in with the needle valve you can tap the piston on the 52. Are they better made now?
Also will you be carrying Thunder Tiger engines at all in the near future. They are really great. Most of the guys at my field absolutely love them, especially the 2 stroke.