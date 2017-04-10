Hobbico HR Instant FPV V3 900x250
  1. Sal Calvagna

    Thanks Debra for the kind words. I was honored to have been awarded
    1st place in Designer Scale and the coveted Best of Show. I couldn’t be more thrilled. Thanks MAN for all the coverage. Keep up the great work!

    1. Gerry Yarrish

      Sal, thanks for working with us, you are a very talented contributor. Your awards are well deserved.
      Cheers
      Gerry

