Debra Cleghorn was video posting live from the recent Toledo Model Expo at the Seagate Convention Center in downtown Toledo OH. Check out her video and comments about these amazing airplanes in the static scale competition.
Debra Cleghorn was video posting live from the recent Toledo Model Expo at the Seagate Convention Center in downtown Toledo OH. Check out her video and comments about these amazing airplanes in the static scale competition.
2 CommentsAdd a Comment
Thanks Debra for the kind words. I was honored to have been awarded
1st place in Designer Scale and the coveted Best of Show. I couldn’t be more thrilled. Thanks MAN for all the coverage. Keep up the great work!
Sal, thanks for working with us, you are a very talented contributor. Your awards are well deserved.
Cheers
Gerry