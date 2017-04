If you are at the Toledo Hobby Expo this weekend at the Seagate Convention Center in downtown Toledo, OH, be sure to check out all the great products, radios, engines and models on display and then stop by the Model Airplane News booth and say hi to the team! We’d love to meet you and hear what you have to day! The show is today through Sunday (April 7, 8 and 9), open from 9am till 5 pm except Sunday which ends at 3PM.