Marcy’s Mini Wheel Chocks for Backyard Flyers — Sullivan Products has you covered

Sullivan Products has been selling the best model airplane wheel chocks and support systems for years. Available in Large and Standard sizes, the Marcy’s Wheel Chocks are great for both the workshop and while transporting your model to and from the flying field. But what about mini and micro RC flyers? Yep, the new Marcy’s Mini Wheel Chocks are just as useful and handy as their big brothers. Ideal for using with Sticky Tape to hang lightweight foamy’s from your shop wall or, attached to a sturdy cardboard, or plywood base, you have sturdy model support for on the go situations. Check out the product video below.

You can also easily loop rubberbands over your model’s axle for an even more sturdy and secure attachment. The slots are the rubberbands are a new feature.

Made with the same attention to detail, these precision made aluminum chocks come with a quality anodized finished like their big brother. A must have item for any serious modeler wanting to secure support for their models.