MaxAmps 1050Mah & 1450Mah Graphene LiPos

From MaxAmps.com:

MaxAmps is proud to release the 1050Mah and 1450Mah Graphene line of Lipo batteries. Better energy density means less weight and more flight time. Get more from FPV today!

Get an edge on the competition with our powerful 175C rated Graphene LiPo batteries. This new graphene technology provides incredible benefits including:

High power energy density

Low internal resistance

High discharge rate

Long cycle life from improved electrical and thermal energy

Better charge retention

Graphene LiPo 1450 6S 22.2v Battery Pack – $93.99

Graphene LiPo 1450 5S 18.5v Battery Pack – $78.99

Graphene LiPo 1450 4S 14.8v Battery Pack – $63.99

Graphene LiPo 1450 3S 11.1v Battery Pack – $48.99

Graphene LiPo 1450 2S 7.4v Battery Pack – $33.99

Visit MaxAmps.com

See more posts about MaxAmps.com