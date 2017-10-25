MaxAmps 1350mah 150C FPV Battery Packs

From MaxAmps.com:

We have a new FPV racing ‘bat’tery sure to create a scare for your competition. The new 1350mah 150C FPV battery packs a serious punch. Available in any voltage with 10AWG standard.

These 150C rated LiPo batteries will take your high-demand flight applications like FPV racing to the next level of power and performance!

Features:

1350mah capacity

True 150C rating

Lifetime warranty

5C fast charge capable

100% waterproof

Built today with factory fresh cells

Built with high-grade 10awg wire when plug size allows

We add the connector and JST-XH balancing tap for you

LiPo 1350 6S 22.2v Battery Pack – $92.99

LiPo 1350 5S 18.5v Battery Pack – $77.99

LiPo 1350 4S 14.8v Battery Pack – $62.99

LiPo 1350 3S 11.1v Battery Pack – $47.99

LiPo 1350 2S 7.4v Battery Pack – $32.99

Visit MaxAmps.com

See more posts about MaxAmps.com