MaxAmps 1350mah 150C FPV Battery Packs

Trevor "Chilly" Duncan
New Gear
Comments
From MaxAmps.com:
We have a new FPV racing ‘bat’tery sure to create a scare for your competition. The new 1350mah 150C FPV battery packs a serious punch. Available in any voltage with 10AWG standard.

These 150C rated LiPo batteries will take your high-demand flight applications like FPV racing to the next level of power and performance!

Features:

  • 1350mah capacity
  • True 150C rating
  • Lifetime warranty
  • 5C fast charge capable
  • 100% waterproof
  • Built today with factory fresh cells
  • Built with high-grade 10awg wire when plug size allows
  • We add the connector and JST-XH balancing tap for you

LiPo 1350 6S 22.2v Battery Pack – $92.99
LiPo 1350 5S 18.5v Battery Pack – $77.99
LiPo 1350 4S 14.8v Battery Pack – $62.99
LiPo 1350 3S 11.1v Battery Pack – $47.99
LiPo 1350 2S 7.4v Battery Pack – $32.99

Updated: October 25, 2017 — 4:07 PM
