MaxAmps Runcam Split HD FPV Recording & FPV Camera

Trevor "Chilly" Duncan
From MaxAmps.com:
The answer for protected HD FPV recording is here. The Runcam Split allows you to utilize your FPV camera for HD recording and analog FPV flight simultaneously. All vulnerable components can now be tucked into your drone. Stop wasting money on cameras that get destroyed in a crash. Not to mention the massive weight reduction. What are you waiting for? Let’s fly!

Features:

  • HD/FPV camera
  • 1080p/60fps HD recording and WDR FPV Cam
  • Exetremely Light Weight
  • Low Latency
  • Real-time audio output
  • File Protection feature
  • It can save the recorded file if the camera loses power.

Specs:

FPV FOV 130° / Recording FOV 165°
Video Resolution: 1080@60fps / 1080@30fps / 720@60fps
Video Files: MOV
Image Resolution: 2 Megapixels
TV Output: NTSC / PAL Switchable
Real-Time Audio Output: Yes
Interface: Micro USB / UART
Max Micro SD Card Supported: 64G(need Class 6 or above, recommend Class 10/UHS-I/UHS-II)
WiFi Module: Support (Removable)
Dimensions: PCB 36*38mm / Lens Module 22*20mm
Power Input: DC 5V
Working Current: 650 mAh
Weight: 21g

$74.99
MaxAmps.com Runcam Split HD FPV Recording & FPV Camera

Updated: June 23, 2017 — 4:35 PM

