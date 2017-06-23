MaxAmps Runcam Split HD FPV Recording & FPV Camera

From MaxAmps.com:

The answer for protected HD FPV recording is here. The Runcam Split allows you to utilize your FPV camera for HD recording and analog FPV flight simultaneously. All vulnerable components can now be tucked into your drone. Stop wasting money on cameras that get destroyed in a crash. Not to mention the massive weight reduction. What are you waiting for? Let’s fly!

Features:

HD/FPV camera

1080p/60fps HD recording and WDR FPV Cam

Exetremely Light Weight

Low Latency

Real-time audio output

File Protection feature

It can save the recorded file if the camera loses power.

Specs:

FPV FOV 130° / Recording FOV 165°

Video Resolution: 1080@60fps / 1080@30fps / 720@60fps

Video Files: MOV

Image Resolution: 2 Megapixels

TV Output: NTSC / PAL Switchable

Real-Time Audio Output: Yes

Interface: Micro USB / UART

Max Micro SD Card Supported: 64G(need Class 6 or above, recommend Class 10/UHS-I/UHS-II)

WiFi Module: Support (Removable)

Dimensions: PCB 36*38mm / Lens Module 22*20mm

Power Input: DC 5V

Working Current: 650 mAh

Weight: 21g

$74.99

Visit MaxAmps.com

See more posts about MaxAmps.com