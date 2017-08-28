Microaces Aero Bristol F2b Model

From Microaces:

The Microaces Aero Bristol F2b ‘Brisfit’ is designed from the ground up and is possibly the most detailed and realistic microscale aircraft of its type. The airframe is designed to take most ultra micro RC equipment found in similar sized RTF aircraft. Double sided printing directly onto foam ensures a light, low wing load aircraft with lots of character and predictable flight characteristics.

History in the Making

Our love of aviation history ensures that the aircraft we choose to reproduce as kits not only look fantastic on static display and in the air, but they also carry a depth of history that can be explored. This beautiful silver winged aircraft served as part of RAF 5 Squadron in the 1920s in Quetta, India. No.5 Squadron used the Bristol F.2b in front line service right up until 1931. They were the last British squadron to de-commission this magnificent aircraft.

Added Detail

In addition to the detail already lavished on the Microaces Aero Bristol F.2b kit, the No.5 Squadron aircraft also includes the tropical radiator mounted under the nose (additional cooling required in the hot condition it was operating in) and the extended exhaust system down both sides of the fuselage. Enormous static appeal as well as a presence in the air that belies its diminutive 1/24th scale.

Specification:

Airframe: Scale

Controls: Rudder, Elevator, Throttle

Length: 325mm / 12.8″

Wingspan: 500mm / 19.7″

Wing Area: 7.00 sq dm / 108.5 sq in.

Flying Weight.*: 46.0g/1.6oz

Wing Load: 6.57g/sq.dm / 2.13oz/sq.ft.

Recommended Receiver: Microaces Super Micro Receiver & Servos for Spektrum or Futaba, Parkzone PKZ3351, PKZ3352, PKZUA1151 or Spektrum AR6400/AR6410 (N.B. Tx mix or mode 4 required to use AR6400/AR6410 for rudder/aileron)

Rec. Motor / G.Box: Parkzone PKZ3624 (P-51 Motor/Gearbox)

Rec. Prop: GWS 5030

Skill Level – Build: Intermediate

Skill Level – Pilot: Intermediate

Tools required: Scalpel, 180 Grit sandpaper or stick, straight edge, tweezers

Rec. Adhesive: UHU por / Foam safe CA / Aliphatic glue

Kit Content

SHEET PARTS: 2mm laser cut Depron Airframe sheet | 1mm printed & laser cut Depron fuselage sheet x 2 | 1mm printed & laser cut Depron flight surfaces sheet x 2 | 200 micron printed & laser cut polypropylene sheet x 2 | polyester sticker sheet

LOOSE PARTS: 0.8mm laser cut plywood motor mount | Two 30mm Ø neoprene rubber tires | Six 3mm Ø noedymium magnets | 50mm x 4mm Ø plastic tube | 1mm x 0.4mm carbon fibre strips | 1mm Ø carbon fibre rod

pre-shaped piano wire elevator & rudder control rods

£67.00

Visit Microaces.MyShopify.com

See more posts about Microaces