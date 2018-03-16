Microaces Aero Fokker E.V. Jasta 6 Kit

From Microaces:

Flown by Leutnant Emil Rolff 1918

The first Fokker E.Vs were allocated to Jasta 6 in late July of 1918. Rolff was the first pilot to score a victory in the type on August 17th but sadly was killed two days later when the wing of his Fokker collapsed in flight. This was thought to be down to a design or manufacturing problem that plagued the early E.V. aircraft. In fact, to assuage concern, after the E.V wing issue was resolved, the aircraft was re-designated the Fokker D.VIII.

History in the Making

In early 1918 Fokker produced the Fokker E.V parasol winged monoplane. Even though production versions employed the obsolete Oberursel Ur.II rotary engine, the aircraft’s low drag and light weight meant it was nevertheless fast compared to its rivals.

Microaces love of aviation history ensures that the aircraft we reproduce as kits look fantastic on static display as well as in the air.

The Microaces ‘Flying Razor’ comes complete with a vac-formed cowl and a spinning Oberursel Ur.II dummy rotary engine kit, that adds an incredible level of mechanical detail to this astounding model.

The model also employs a linked aileron and rudder control system operating from a single servo. This ensures that the kit retains its distinct flat ‘razor like’ wing.

The dummy rotary engine requires an elongated prop shaft for your PKZ3624 motor/gearbox or use a ‘rotary ready’ Microaces Motor/Gearbox.Parkzone/Microaces Flight PackParkzone/Microaces Flight Pack is recommended for a complete electronics solution.

Specification:

Airframe: 1/24th scale

Controls: Linked Aileron & Rudder, Elevator, Throttle

Length: 248mm / 9.76″

Wingspan: 366mm / 14.4″

Wing Area: 2.34 sq dm / 36 sq in.

Flying Weight.: 29 – 31g/1.0 – 1.1oz

Wing Load: ~12.8 g/sq.dm / 4.19 oz/sq.ft.

Recommended Receiver: Parkzone PKZ3351, PKZ3352, PKZUA1151 or Spektrum AR6400/AR6410 (N.B. Tx mix or mode 4 required to use AR6400/AR6410 for rudder/aileron)

Rec. Motor / G.Box: Microaces Micro Motor & Gearbox with LONG propshaft or Parkzone PKZ3624 (P-51 Motor/Gearbox) with extended prop shaft

Rec. Prop: GWS 4040, GWS 4530

Skill Level – Build: Intermediate

Skill Level – Pilot: Intermediate

Tools required: Scalpel, 180 Grit sandpaper or stick, straight edge, tweezers

Rec. Adhesive: UHU por / Foam safe CA / Aliphatic glue

Kit Content:

SHEET PARTS:

2mm laser cut Depron Airframe sheet

1mm printed & laser cut Depron sheet

200 micron printed & laser cut polypropylene sheet

polyester sticker sheet

0.8mm plywood parts sheet

LOOSE PARTS:

Two 30mm Ø neoprene rubber tires

Vacuum formed scale cowl

3D Printed aileron boss x 2

10mm brass sleeve for rotary engine

Two 4mm Ø noedymium magnets

100mm x 6mm Ø plastic tube

200mm x 5mm Ø plastic tube

1mm x 0.4mm carbon fibre strip

1mm Ø carbon fibre rod

Rigging & control wire

Profile pilot figure

pre-shaped piano wire elevator & rudder/aileron control rods

£43.00

Visit Microaces.MyShopify.com

