That’s right, folks: just when you thought you’d seen it all, here’s a true turbine jet, flying indoors — complete with a pit crew of firefighters, just in case! This 94-inch-span Kolibri Diamond Jet is powered by a true 2.6kg turbine engine with 2kg of thrust and is piloted by Christian Huber. Thanks to Thomas Petschel of RC RC RC!!! for taking this terrific video at the Modell-Hobby-Speil in Leipzig, Germany and sharing it on YouTube.