Santa’s Sleigh does fly! If, like me, you’re in need of a quick pick me up at the end of this frenzied week, I promise this video will do the trick. This fantastic 12-foot-long sleigh (complete with Rudolph!) weighs in at 8 pounds, and creator Otto Dieffenbach says that it is a joy to fly. He adds, “Although I messed up the landing in the video, it’s all fixed. I just need to adjust my techniques for a platform so long.” Bill and his company FlyGuyPromotions.com created this flying Santa for a client, and we can’t thank him enough for taking this video and sharing it on YouTube. Merry Christmas to all, and to all a good night!