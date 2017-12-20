AMA 900X250
Merry Christmas!

Debra Cleghorn
4 Comments
flying sleigh

Santa’s Sleigh does fly! If, like me, you’re in need of a quick pick me up at the end of this frenzied week, I promise this video will do the trick. This fantastic 12-foot-long sleigh (complete with Rudolph!) weighs in at 8 pounds, and creator Otto Dieffenbach says that it is a joy to fly. He adds, “Although I messed up the landing in the video, it’s all fixed. I just need to adjust my techniques for a platform so long.” Bill and his company FlyGuyPromotions.com created this flying Santa for a client, and we can’t thank him enough for taking this video and sharing it on YouTube. Merry Christmas to all, and to all a good night!

Updated: December 20, 2017 — 11:48 AM
4 Comments

  1. wayne

    OUTSTANDING, SR.
    Great job.

  2. Ron Sebosky

    I thought it was cool…lots of work but was worth the effort to entertain us. Thanks.

  3. Mel Toledo

    Awesome

  4. Bob

    This must be Santa’s sleigh in “short haul” configuration.

