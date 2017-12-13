Model Airplane Tips

There’s usually more than one way to do a job right, and that’s especially true in the RC airplane workshop. Check out these tips and you may find yourself wondering, “Now why didn’t I think of that?”

PAINT DRIPS

An easy way to avoid messy paint drips around the workshop is to take a rubber band and slip it over the paint can as shown. You can now dip in the brush and wipe the excess paint off the bristles by pulling them over the rubber band, which is stretched over the can’s opening. This tip is great for all brush-on paints, including dope and epoxy paints.

WORKBENCH CATCHALL

A simple way to stop losing screws and small hardware items is to use a handy cup or storage container to collect the little bits while you are working on your model airplane. This makes them easy to find after the job is done, prevents them from rolling off the workbench, and prevents hangar rash by keeping your bench clear of those hard bits that dent wing surfaces and other parts of the model. Get these inexpensive and disposable containers at the grocery store.

THINK SMALL

When you are custom mixing paints, such as when you are trying to match a camouflage color, think in small amounts. By mixing up small batches using glass jars and measuring cups, you can fine-tune your mixtures without wasting too much paint. If you get it wrong, you throw out an ounce at a time, not pints or quarts. When you do get the ratios correct, write them down and then you can multiply the ratios to mix larger quantities.

QUICK LINKAGE

Here’s a quick way to make perfect control linkages every time. First, switch on your receiver and transmitter so that all of your servos are centered. Next, use a Popsicle stick and a couple of clothespins to hold your control surface straight in its neutral position. (For ailerons, clip the stick spanwise and attach the clothespins so that one clamps the aileron and the other clamps the wing’s trailing edge.) You can now install your pushrods and install the clevises and connectors. Adjust the clevises so that they connect to the control horns, and tighten in place. Remove the sticks and clamps and the job is done.

