Flying his impressive 1/4.5-scale Fouga Magister, Jack Diaz earned the “Mr. Top Gun” title for the second time. His Fouga Magister was a knockout in its all red paint job and Jack built the jet from the Philip Avonds kit. The paint scheme is from the 2005 Belgian Air Force Red Devils Solo Display aircraft. Jack also earned 1st Place in the Expert class.

Photos by David Hart