Must-Have CNC Accessory — Stepcraft’s Tool Length Sensor

Once you start working with your 3-axis CNC system, you quickly learn the importance of the X,Y, and Z placement of your cutting tool. Basically its pretty easy to establish the start point in the X and Y axis, the position on the work space, all you have to do is make sure your tool path is setup to the proper size for your job and that in transit the cutting tool won’t run into anything like the side frames and any clamping devices. But for the Z axis, the tool depth position, that a whole other discussion

In a nutshell, you have to tell your CNC how thick the material is so you can enter the data for the proper depth of cut for the tool path to complete the operation you want. After you “Home” all three axis, then bring the spindle to the desired start position, and before you hit the “Zero All” button, you need to bring the tool bit down until it just barely touches the top of your job material. This is typically done by manually lowering the Z-axis and placing a piece of paper on top of the material. The paper is used as a gauge and when you lower the tool, (after selecting a very slow feed rate), you move the paper back and forth until you feel the tool bit just contacting the paper. Needless to say, this is time consuming and it really isn’t the best for precise accuracy.

Stepcraft offers a Tool Depth Sensor which you can order from their website, and it greatly improves the whole tool depth setup process. Also, there are instructions on how to install the sensor and make the required wiring connections, (there are only two!)

Start by placing the CNC on its side and remove the bottom cover plate to expose the motherboard. The sensor cord is inserted into a hole in the back end plate and you bring the two wire ends around to top of the board.

(Above) Here the sensor cord has been inserted through the hole in CNC’s the back plate.

When the CNC was put together, all the various stepping motor power wires and the wires for the stop switches were installed in the power bus on the right side of the board. There are only two open connectors left and the two wires for the sensor go there. (See at the right that the black and white wires are secured to the power bus connectors). Since the sensor is basically another stop switch, it does not matter which wire goes into which connector. Just make sure they are snug and tightly inserted.

The next thing to do is to secure the cord with a couple of cable ties so they wire connections are free of any stress. I secured the cord to the the board’s standoffs and snipped the tails off. I also added a cable tie to the cord where it exits the back plate so it can’t be pulled out. Once this is done, just reinstall the cover plate and the hardware part of the installation is done. The next part is to download the new program needed to control the operation of the tool depth sensor. First go to the stepcraft.us website and then under the Support tab click on the FAQs.

Here you will find a list of several Q&As including one that is for Installing and Setting up the tool depth sensor. Click this and the page with all the information needed to install the sensor is spelled out. It also shows a link for the needed Macro (M31) that needs to be downloaded and copied into your CNC’s program folder on your PC’s operating system menu. The instructions are very clear and guides you step by step.

Shown here is the macro folder with the required .txt (highlighted) that needs to be replaced. depending on when you purchased your Stepcraft CNC, some of the files may be outdated and so you can download a newer program that includes all of the needed files for your CNC system to work properly without having to do any of the Macro file downloading and replacement. This was the case for my system, so all I had to do was call the Customer Service and they quickly had me downloading the new operating program and guided me during the installation. Very cool!

So to use to the tool depth sensor, all you have to do is install the tool bit you are going to use, and then “Home” all the axis and then move the tool bit to the required job position.Place the job material on the work space and secure with the clamp bars.

Once this has been done, hit the “Zero All” button and then place the sensor under the tool bit then go to the tool depth sensor icon button and hit it.

The tool sensor button is shown in the left side of the yellow highlighted box.

Shown here is the sensor directly under the tool bit, with the sensor placed on the work space for the test. Once your hit the tool sensor icon button, the tool bracket (Z-Axis) will lower the tool until it comes in contact with the sensor’s top button. The tool with retract upward slightly and then lower again at a much slower rate until it hits the sensor button again. Once this is done, the tool bracket retracts the tool bit and spindle into the idle position and you are all set to start the spindle motor and run the tool path file.

Compare to the feeler gauge paper routine, using the Tool sensor Probe is much more accurate and a lot quicker when it comes to setting up the Z-axis tool starting point. If you get nothing else for your CNC system, this accessory is a absolute must have.

