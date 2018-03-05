New Jet: Flex Innovations FlexJet Super PNP

One look and you know this beauty is going to fly like a dream! Flex Innovations latest release, the FlexJet, combines modern aerodynamics with sport jet practicality and performance. The modern planform includes features such as a clipped delta wing, LERX’s (Leading Edge Root Extensions), and a dog tooth leading edge to offer great characteristics through a wide angle of attack range.

The FlexJet is designed by the Flex Innovations team including Top Gun Champion and internationally known jet designer David Ribbe with aerodynamic collaboration from F3A World Champion Quique Somenzini. The construction is EPO foam with multiple carbon spars and joiner tubes in the wings and tail surfaces. Plywood is also used where required.

The inlet lips and ducting are expertly engineered to provide efficient thrust over a wide speed range. The take-off thrust and acceleration are especially impressive. The plastic tailpipe is lightweight and offers smooth airflow while allowing access to internal components. Fuselage mounted main landing gear is set near the CG for easy ground handling and take-off rotation. The long travel trailing-link struts smooth out the bumps and take the drama out of landings. Timing of the retracts and doors is automatically sequenced. The generous side area, a mid-set wing, and a large rudder make knife edge flight a breeze. All-moving “flying stabs” give excellent pitch control at all speeds, and can even act as ailerons in specific high performance flight modes.

The Aura 8 advanced flight control system offers a highly refined 3-axis gyro to make the Jet fly like it is bigger and flying in less wind! Due to its advanced implementation, it will feel like there is nothing in the way of the pilot! The Aura also allows the Jet to be delivered with advanced expertly tuned features and parameters already in place. An example of this is the expert programs ‘Tailerons‘ which make the all-moving horizontal stabs act as elevators and ailerons in one flight mode with no extra user programming and using even a basic 6-channel transmitter.

These features combine to offer a jet that carries energy, flies big, and performs more like a turbine jet than a typical foam EDF. Altogether it is an unbeatable performer.

For more info, go to flexinnovations.com