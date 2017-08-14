Hobbico T16SZ 900x250
Log In
Access Premium Site»
Not a member? Join today!

Online Bonus Preview — Andy Clancy’s Bee Liner — with 70 Construction Photos

Gerry Yarrish
Featured News
1 Comment
Online Bonus Preview — Andy Clancy’s Bee Liner — with 70 Construction Photos

Coming soon in the November issue of MAN, we have a great addition to the Lazy Bee line. Designed by the father of the Lazy Bee, Andy Clancy, the Bee Liner is a multi-motor version of the classic sport flyer with a bit of 1930s retro added in for good measure. Below are Andy’s complete instructions and materials list as well as other PDFs to download when you get ready to build your own Bee Liner.

Bee Liner

Construction BeeLiner Online

Beeliner Shopping list

2 Sketches-9×12

Sketches 9×12

Updated: August 14, 2017 — 2:26 PM
Hobbico T16SZ 600x120
FPV/Photodrone 600x120

1 Comment

Add a Comment
  1. Kurt Reekstin

    Trying to order plans for the Bee Liner but I cannot find the listing for them or any pricing for the new plans. Can you please help. I love the Clancy Bees

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Airage Media © 2017
WordPress Lightbox