Painting a P-51, part 2

Last week, Lane Crabtree gave us an overview of his CARF Models P-51 painting project and detailed how he primed the aircraft and painted the silver and olive drab layers. This week, he begins by masking the canopy.

Once you get the two basic colors on the fuselage, time to begin to add some invasion stripes. They will be stark black and white (no Mil Spec colors) alternating stripes behind the cockpit and later on the wing bottom. I recommend using 1” Green Frog tape for the masking as it held a VERY TIGHT CLEAN edge. The stripes are a two part process; first paint white all across, then add the black stripes.

Stay tuned for next week, when Lane adds the Squadon alpha-numerics next to the S&B and the checkerboard pattern on the front of the fuselage.

BY LANE CRABTREE

OPENER PHOTO BY NANCY ABBE; HOW-TO PHOTOS BY LANE CRABTREE