When it came time to design a pilot for the new Backpack M3, Opale knew that they were going to need to start from the ground up. The mechanical constraints, resistance of the materials, and the pilots’ behavior take on a whole new dimension when it’s being designed to handle a 2-3m wings.

A pilot this realistic requires a harness with the same quality standards. The geometry has been optimized to achieve that highest possible pilot flexibility with the most convenient installation methods. All of the straps are easily unclipped, making installation of Ben much easier than ever before. You can equip the Ben pilot with optional Speedbar function that allows you to slightly adjust the leading edge of the wing by pulling the A lines of the risers. This changes the angle of attack of the wing and allows temporary improvements in wind penetration.

#OPL14204-B – Paraglider Pilot Ben with Harness ARTF Blue – $239.00

#OPL14204-R – Paraglider Pilot Ben with Harness ARTF Red – $239.00

