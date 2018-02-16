ParkZone Conscendo Advanced 1.5m PNP/BNF [VIDEO]

From ParkZone:

The ParkZone® Conscendo™ Advanced 1.5m motor glider features thrilling power and reinforced EPO foam construction in a lightweight design that’s versatile so that hitting max altitude, or advancing from a basic trainer airplane, is easy and fun. Enjoy air time anytime from parks to wide open mountain slopes and everywhere in between. The sleek airframe of the ParkZone Conscendo Advanced 1.5m sport glider cuts through the air with a high level of efficiency. The simple configuration without landing gear keeps weight and drag to a minimum while a generous amount of wing area delivers high lift potential and low touch-down speeds.

Features:

A powered glider with sport aerobatic performance

Optional SAFE® Select flight mode for newer pilots (BNF Basic only)

3S Brushless Power System expands flight envelope and performance

Spektrum™ 6-channel DSMX® receiver installed (BNF Basic only)

Stability and precision of AS3X® technology (BNF Basic only)

Assembles in minutes

Long Flights with Combined Soaring and Sport Flying

Lightweight, reinforced EPO foam construction

Simple 4-channel control with four micro servos installed

Two-piece, plug-in wings

Folding propeller for an enhanced soaring experience

Large, easy-access battery hatch

Ideal for use with 1300mAh 3S 11.1V 20C LiPo packs

Specifications:

Wingspan: 59.0 in (1500mm)

Length: 39.6 in (1005mm)

Wing Area: 405 sq in (26.1 sq dm)

Flying Weight: 22.5 oz (635 g)

Motor Size: 370-Size Brushless Outrunner (installed)

Receiver: Spektrum DSMX®/DSM2® with AS3X® and SAFE® Select Technologies (BNF Basic Version)

Servos: (4) Spektrum A330 Micro, 9 Gram (installed)

ESC: 30A Brushless, Brake Enabled (installed)

Experience Level: Intermediate

Aprox. Assembly Time: Less than 1 hour

Battery Range: 1300mAh 3S LiPo with EC3™ Connector (sold separately)

Recommended Environment: Park

#PKZ8150 – Conscendo Advanced 1.5m BNF Basic – $149.99

#PKZ8175 – Conscendo Advanced 1.5m PNP – $129.99

