ParkZone F4F Wildcat 1.0m PNP & BNF Basic [VIDEO]

From Pearl Harbor through 1942, the F4F Wildcat was the only U.S. fighter in the Pacific theater capable of thwarting the advances of Japan’s naval air forces. And though it was slower and less maneuverable than the vaunted Zero, the rugged Wildcat helped a skilled pilot overcome the performance gap and live to fight another day. The classic ParkZone® F4F 1.0m Wildcat parkflyer returns as a great flying warbird you can enjoy almost anywhere. Modeled after a plane flown by Lieutenant Commander Edward “Butch” O’Hare—the U.S. Navy’s first flying ace—a legendary warbird comes to life with authentic detail such as a realistic paint scheme, simulated engine and cowl flaps, molded wheels tucked into the fuselage and more.
Features:
- Ready to fly in minutes
- Precise 4-channel control featuring dual aileron servos installed
- Stability and precision of AS3X® technology (BNF Basic Version Only)
- Optional SAFE® Select flight mode assistance (BNF Basic Version Only)
- Powerful 960Kv brushless outrunner motor installed
- Durable and lightweight EPO foam construction
- Removable two-piece, plug-in wings with composite tube support
- Painted canopy and a hand-painted pilot figure
- Realistic paint scheme, molded panel lines and simulated engine
- Battery compartment fits most 1300–2200mAh 3S LiPo packs (sold separately)
Specifications:
Wingspan: 38.4 in (975mm)
Length: 28.7 in (730mm)
Wing Area: 266.4 sq in (17.2 sq dm)
Flying Weight: 25.4 oz (720 g)
Motor Size: 480-size brushless, 960Kv outrunner
Receiver: Spektrum DSMX®/DSM2® with AS3X® and SAFE® Select Technologies (BNF Basic Version)
Servos: (4) 9-gram, sub-micro servos
ESC: Programmable 18A Brushless ESC with Switch Mode BEC
Experience Level: Intermediate
Approx. Assembly Time: Less than 1 hour
Battery Range: 1300–2200mAh 3S LiPo with EC3™ Connector (sold separately)
Recommended Environment: Park
#PKZ1950 – F4F Wildcat 1.0m BNF Basic with AS3X and SAFE Selec – $149.99
#PKZ1975 – F4F Wildcat 1.0m PNP – $129.99
