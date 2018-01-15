ParkZone F4F Wildcat 1.0m PNP & BNF Basic [VIDEO]

From ParkZone:

From Pearl Harbor through 1942, the F4F Wildcat was the only U.S. fighter in the Pacific theater capable of thwarting the advances of Japan’s naval air forces. And though it was slower and less maneuverable than the vaunted Zero, the rugged Wildcat helped a skilled pilot overcome the performance gap and live to fight another day. The classic ParkZone® F4F 1.0m Wildcat parkflyer returns as a great flying warbird you can enjoy almost anywhere. Modeled after a plane flown by Lieutenant Commander Edward “Butch” O’Hare—the U.S. Navy’s first flying ace—a legendary warbird comes to life with authentic detail such as a realistic paint scheme, simulated engine and cowl flaps, molded wheels tucked into the fuselage and more.

Features:

Ready to fly in minutes

Precise 4-channel control featuring dual aileron servos installed

Stability and precision of AS3X® technology (BNF Basic Version Only)

Optional SAFE® Select flight mode assistance (BNF Basic Version Only)

Powerful 960Kv brushless outrunner motor installed

Durable and lightweight EPO foam construction

Removable two-piece, plug-in wings with composite tube support

Painted canopy and a hand-painted pilot figure

Realistic paint scheme, molded panel lines and simulated engine

Battery compartment fits most 1300–2200mAh 3S LiPo packs (sold separately)

Specifications:

Wingspan: 38.4 in (975mm)

Length: 28.7 in (730mm)

Wing Area: 266.4 sq in (17.2 sq dm)

Flying Weight: 25.4 oz (720 g)

Motor Size: 480-size brushless, 960Kv outrunner

Receiver: Spektrum DSMX®/DSM2® with AS3X® and SAFE® Select Technologies (BNF Basic Version)

Servos: (4) 9-gram, sub-micro servos

ESC: Programmable 18A Brushless ESC with Switch Mode BEC

Experience Level: Intermediate

Approx. Assembly Time: Less than 1 hour

Battery Range: 1300–2200mAh 3S LiPo with EC3™ Connector (sold separately)

Recommended Environment: Park

#PKZ1950 – F4F Wildcat 1.0m BNF Basic with AS3X and SAFE Selec – $149.99

#PKZ1975 – F4F Wildcat 1.0m PNP – $129.99

