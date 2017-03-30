Hobbico HR Challenge V2 900x250
Phoenix Model 1/7 P-51 Mustang .46-.55/EP ARF

Trevor "Chilly" Duncan
New Gear, Tower Hobbies
Comments
From Tower Hobbies:
Sometimes, legends are made. With the P-51, North American Aviation gave the Greatest Generation the tool it needed to be truly great. Our radio controlled version is designed with reverent accuracy in mind—and ease for the builder. It’s packed with both scale detail and flying hardware. Retracts, pilot, fuel tank, spinner… all you need is the power system of your choice and the radio gear. Fly the Mustang, feel the glory.

Features:

  • GP/EP compatible
  • Pre-covered in high-quality, heat shrink film
  • Removable top hatch for easy battery changes and radio setup
  • Light fiberglass cowl for elegant scale looks
  • Retracts with CNC suspension metal struts
  • High quality hardware package

Specifications:

Wingspan: 55.5 in (1410 mm)
Length: 48.7 in (1237 mm)
Flying Weight: 6.2-7.05 lbs (2.8-3.2 kg)
Wing Area: 639 sq in (41.3 sq dm)
Wing Loading: 23.92 oz/sq ft (73 g/sq dm)
Wing Type: NACA airfoils
Servo mount: (21 x 42 mm)

Requires:

6-channel (min.) radio w/5 standard servos and 1 low-profile retract servo, .46-.55 2-stroke or .52 4-stroke glow engine — OR — outrunner brushless motor, brushless ESC, LiPo battery, charger, propeller

#PMMA0400 – $199.99
Visit TowerHobbies.com
Phoenix Model 17 P-51 Mustang .46-.55_EP ARF (4) Phoenix Model 17 P-51 Mustang .46-.55_EP ARF (1) Phoenix Model 17 P-51 Mustang .46-.55_EP ARF (2) Phoenix Model 17 P-51 Mustang .46-.55_EP ARF (3)

Updated: March 30, 2017 — 10:07 AM
