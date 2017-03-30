Phoenix Model Westland Lysander 1:4 ¾ 50-61cc/EP ARF

From Tower Hobbies:

You won’t have any problems attracting attention when you show up at the field with the Phoenix Model 1:4 ¾ Scale Westland Lysander. The wing spans 126” — that’s 10-1/2 feet — and separates into two sections for easier transport. It delivers scale flight with gas or electric power. The pre-fabricated wood airframe, pre-applied film covering and painted fiberglass parts speed up final assembly.

Features:

Flies well with a gas engine or brushless electric motor

Top-notch balsa/ply construction

Factory-covered in high-quality heat shrink film covering

Fiberglass wheel pants and landing gear covers complement the pre-bent aluminum landing gear

Two-piece wing for easy transport

Scale flaps slow down landings and flying speed, while also providing “STOL” performance

A removable hatch allows easy access to batteries, fuel tank and radio gear

Lightweight, painted fiberglass cowl enhances the scale outline

A painted pilot figure and detailed instrument panel add realism to the cockpit

Complete hardware package included

Specifications:

Wingspan: 126 in (3200 mm)

Wing Area: 1474 in2 (94.5 dm2)

Weight: 23.1-26.4 lb (10.5-12.0 kg)

Wing Loading: 36 oz/ft2 (110 g/dm2)

Length: 74.8 in (1901 mm)

Requires: 8+ channel radio w/8 standard servos, .46-.55 2-stroke or .52 4-stroke glow engine — OR — RimFire™ 65cc outrunner brushless motor, 50-80A brushless ESC, 4S-6S 4000-5500mAh LiPo battery, charger, propeller

#PMMA1810 – #599.99

