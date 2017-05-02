Propel Star Wars Battle Drones

The perfect drone for any Star Wars fan!

There are times when two passions just seem to collide to create the ultimate must-have products, and Propel has just made this happen for me. Its Star Wars battle drones are just about the best aircraft for anyone who likes science fiction and technology.

Highlights

The first thing you see when opening the shipping box is a sheet describing the collector’s edition box with instructions on how to break the seal and reveal the

display platform that the vehicle is mounted on. When you open the box, the display comes alive with lights, music, and sound clips (each time that it is opened, a different

clip plays!).

There are three different Star Wars drones available, and each is hand painted (so no two are exactly the same) and has a unique serial number. The models are the Tie Advanced X1, 74-Z Speeder Bike, and the T-65 X-Wing, and each comes with the appropriate transmitter and two unique battery packs. Also included are a charger, a protective training cage (for new pilots), extra propellers, a propeller multitool, spare parts, and a nicely written manual.

The first thing I did was to start charging the battery packs, then I installed the props Propel Star Wars onto the drones. Each drone comes with a faux battery cover that is used when it is in the collector’s box; this will be removed and replaced when the battery is ready. I had time to read the 37-page manual, and I recommend that everyone read it before flying as it’s loaded with lots of tips for flying and how to perform evasive maneuvers. With that out of the way, all that was left to do was to get another pilot and start my combat missions.



Read the article from the July 2017 issue of Model Airplane News, click here.