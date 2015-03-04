Question of the Week: What’s your Favorite MAN Construction Article / Plans Built Plane?

There are many out there that say “ARFs” have killed the hobby of building RC planes, but our sales of construction plans indicate that there are many of you out there that still know what balsa wood, MonoKote and glue smells like! Someone is definitely spending quality time in their workshops so let’s take a survey!

Whether you built the plane yourself, just read about one in an issue of MAN or know someone who’s built and flown one, we’d like to know, What’s your Favorite MAN Construction Article/Plans Built Plane? And, if you didn’t already know, all of MAN’s airplane planes are available at: www.airagestore.com. Just hit the plans button!

From Racer, Pattern ships, Sport flyers and Scale warbirds, there are hundreds upon hundreds of construction plans available. Giant scale to micro RC electrics and everything in between, there’s something for everyone. Come on, let us know which one is your favorite!