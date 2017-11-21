Rage R/C Jetpack Commander RTF Quad [VIDEO]

From Rage R/C:

The Jetpack Commander RTF is a unique, fun aircraft that is easy to fly, yet small enough to fly around the house. The built-in 6-axis gyro control system provides amazing stability, features like Auto Take-Off and Landing and Altitude Hold assist in learning to control the Jetpack Commander. The Dual Rate feature enables you to increase the speed and agility of the aircraft as your skills progress and you can even add 360o flips in any direction to your flying repertoire. For play value, the Jetpack Commander includes fun features such as a set of combat streamers to test your flying skills against your friends, a stunt hoop for showing off your agile flight abilities, and a helipad for practicing on-target landings. You can even use the included sticker sheets to customize the Jetpack Commander and make it your own.

The Jetpack Commander is a RTF (Ready-To-Fly) aircraft, so it arrives factory-assembled with everything needed to experience the fun of RC flight – indoors, or outside in calm conditions. In addition to the previously mentioned built-in features that make the Jetpack Commander easy and fun to fly, it also includes a 2.4GHz 4-channel transmitter and a USB charger for the factory-installed flight battery. Simply add 3 AAA batteries for the transmitter and you can have your Jetpack Commander flying missions around the house within minutes of opening the box!

Needed to Complete:

3 AAA batteries for transmitter

Features:

Charger: USB type charger

Transmitter: 4-channel, 2.4GHz

Flight Time: 5 to 6 minutes

Specifications:

Width (Diagonal Shaft to Shaft): 2 9/16″ (65mm)

Total Width: 3 5/8″ (92mm)

Height: 2 3/4″ (70mm)

Weight: 1 oz. (27g)

#RGR4501 – $49.99

Visit HobbyRecreationProducts.com/pages/Rage

