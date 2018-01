This disassembly and reassembly video from Academia Motor may just be the best thing you’ve watched yet in 2018 — really! Some internet sleuthing shows that the Graupner-O.S. Wankel .30ci powerplant was the world’s first model rotary piston engine. A collaboration between Graupner and Ogawa Model Mfg. Co. (O.S.), it used Felix Wankel’s design with a rotating triangular piston in an epitochoidal shaped chamber. It was first marketed in 1970 with a price tag of just $87.50!