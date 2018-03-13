Flight Journal Veterans day 900x250
Log In
Access Premium Site»
Not a member? Join today!

RC Airplane How to: Gas to Electric Conversion

Debra Cleghorn
Featured News, How-tos
Comments
RC Airplane How to: Gas to Electric Conversion

This is nothing new, but many planes designed for gas engines still give little or no instructions for conversion to electric power plants. A fellow RC club member wanted a large S-Bach with electric power because that’s what he likes. Not a problem for me as I have done both gas and electric giant scale many times over.

The basic problem with the S-Bach when using an electric motor is that the motor is shorter than the gas engine setup as delivered with the ARF from the factory. Normally, most builders use standoffs to move the motor forward. But, this is a particularly powerful motor and I felt it would torque the standoffs more than they could withstand, thus the use of plywood side panels to increase the length of the existing engine box. Battery placement wasn’t a major concern as the ARF had a removable cowl-top along with the large removable canopy for easy access. Along with moving the firewall farther forward, a solid mount for the speed control and a cooling tunnel needed to be constructed. And, to get the hot air out of the model, an existing hatch on the bottom of the fuselage was opened up with a pressure lip to help evacuate the hot air out of the fuselage. With E-Power an exit air hole is needed in the model anyway so this hatch was put to good use. The speed control cooling tunnel is very important in E-Power, especially on a motor/speed control combo as large as this one. If the speed control overheats, it can quickly become a problem. Spending time developing a cooling tunnel for the speed control is as important as making a cooling baffle for a gas engine. Heat must be eliminated as fast as possible in both cases. And remember, incoming air always takes the path of least resistance, so it must be guided or directed where you need it to go.

Keep in mind as well, this article could be used as a guide to lengthen the engine box for a gas engine as well, vs using aluminum standoffs, as the principles are the same. Refer to photos in article.

The model being worked here is the Pilot RC S-Bach 342 at 36 percent scale, with 107 inch span. Motor is the Turnigy RotoMax 100cc (equivalent). Speed control is the Turnigy dlux 250 AMP, high voltage.

Before cutting any wood, take some careful measurements on the motor, cowl and spinner you plan to use and determine how far forward the new firewall needs to be. Double check all these numbers before beginning as model aircraft grade plywood has gotten very expensive – too expensive to cut it short and into the waste pile. Use the old carpenter’s rule of thumb – “Measure twice – cut once.” Of course, to make these measurements, you will need to install the cowl to get the final distance from your reference point on the model, be it the old firewall or adjacent to it. You might be able to hold the cowl in place with masking tape or in the case of the S-Bach, install it using the factory suppled mounting points and hardware. The majority of RC planes have single piece cowls and are a bit harder to work with than split cowls, but you can usually find a way to get your measurements with trial-and-error fitments.  Remember also to leave some room in your calculations for the spinner backplate to be spaced out from the cowl one-eight to one-quarter inch.

First up is cutting away/removing the old firewall and creating the new sides to the engine box to move the firewall forward. No use cutting away the entire engine box, but use it to actor the new sidewalls with epoxy. The less you take off the model the less work it is and the stronger the new firewall will be. One-quarter inch plywood is used to beef things up and epoxied into place along the existing box.

 

First mockup of new one-quarter inch plywood side panels. Keep the sides the same relative length to retain factory-designed right- and down-thrust.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The white area is the original framework for the ARF as delivered from the owner (who custom-made a full cockpit). The new plywood side panels show the added length required for the motor mount. Old firewall is temporarily in place.

 

 

 

Glue time. Many clamps used to make sure the epoxy is pressed into the plywood. A few screws used as well. Sand any paint and glue off the old engine box sides, before epoxy.

 

 

The bottom half of the cowl is installed to determine the final placement of the motor and spinner. Old firewall is in place for the fitting. Once you are pleased with the alignments, mark the sides of the engine box with pencil so the new firewall can be accurately epoxied in place.

 

 

Side view showing clearance between spinner and lower cowl. Cowl top can be added as well for best overall alignment adjustments. Now is the time to get it right.

 

 

As mentioned earlier, a built-up firewall/motor mount vs standoffs can be used for a gas engine as seen here on the CARF P-51D with MVVS 80cc engine.

Another example here is a Tucano with built-up plywood motor mount vs standoffs with Turnigy 80-80 motor.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Back to the S-Bach, a new firewall is made and attached to side panels. Holes for motor and speed control wiring (note that the holes are well sanded to prevent chafing the motor wiring). Small but strong top piece made for more support.

 

View from front. Depressions in firewall made to clear motor and cowl points of contact. Metal corners were for the higher vibration levels of a large gas engine the plane was designed for, but it doesn’t hurt to keep them.

 

 

 

 

 

Motor in place and view of the speed control before cooling tunnel constructed. Note speed control is mounted at an angle to better enable incoming air to pass over the heat-sink, but not totally block passage.

Inverted perspective view of speed control with cooling tunnel contoured to match the cowl as close as possible. Balsa construction.

View of the speed control through the cowl intake grille.

Exit air outlet thru existing hatch that was opened up with pressure lip to create a Venturi-effect behind the lip.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three bladed prop and custom-cut spinner.

 

 

Motor runs on 12S via two, 6S 5000 MAH LiPo’s in series. Owner will piggy-back two more 6S 5000 MAH Lipo’s in parallel for longer flight time.

 

Once the entire S-Bach was completed, it was returned to the owner to complete the cockpit and dummy engine details. The plane is a striking looking model! The opener and this next photo by Dr Royce Lummus, PhD.

TEXT AND PHOTOS BY LANE CRABTREE

 

 

 

Real flight 600x120
Actuonix 600x120

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Airage Media © 2018
Model Airplane News
WordPress Lightbox