RC Airplane How to: Gas to Electric Conversion

This is nothing new, but many planes designed for gas engines still give little or no instructions for conversion to electric power plants. A fellow RC club member wanted a large S-Bach with electric power because that’s what he likes. Not a problem for me as I have done both gas and electric giant scale many times over.

The basic problem with the S-Bach when using an electric motor is that the motor is shorter than the gas engine setup as delivered with the ARF from the factory. Normally, most builders use standoffs to move the motor forward. But, this is a particularly powerful motor and I felt it would torque the standoffs more than they could withstand, thus the use of plywood side panels to increase the length of the existing engine box. Battery placement wasn’t a major concern as the ARF had a removable cowl-top along with the large removable canopy for easy access. Along with moving the firewall farther forward, a solid mount for the speed control and a cooling tunnel needed to be constructed. And, to get the hot air out of the model, an existing hatch on the bottom of the fuselage was opened up with a pressure lip to help evacuate the hot air out of the fuselage. With E-Power an exit air hole is needed in the model anyway so this hatch was put to good use. The speed control cooling tunnel is very important in E-Power, especially on a motor/speed control combo as large as this one. If the speed control overheats, it can quickly become a problem. Spending time developing a cooling tunnel for the speed control is as important as making a cooling baffle for a gas engine. Heat must be eliminated as fast as possible in both cases. And remember, incoming air always takes the path of least resistance, so it must be guided or directed where you need it to go.

Keep in mind as well, this article could be used as a guide to lengthen the engine box for a gas engine as well, vs using aluminum standoffs, as the principles are the same. Refer to photos in article.

The model being worked here is the Pilot RC S-Bach 342 at 36 percent scale, with 107 inch span. Motor is the Turnigy RotoMax 100cc (equivalent). Speed control is the Turnigy dlux 250 AMP, high voltage.

Before cutting any wood, take some careful measurements on the motor, cowl and spinner you plan to use and determine how far forward the new firewall needs to be. Double check all these numbers before beginning as model aircraft grade plywood has gotten very expensive – too expensive to cut it short and into the waste pile. Use the old carpenter’s rule of thumb – “Measure twice – cut once.” Of course, to make these measurements, you will need to install the cowl to get the final distance from your reference point on the model, be it the old firewall or adjacent to it. You might be able to hold the cowl in place with masking tape or in the case of the S-Bach, install it using the factory suppled mounting points and hardware. The majority of RC planes have single piece cowls and are a bit harder to work with than split cowls, but you can usually find a way to get your measurements with trial-and-error fitments. Remember also to leave some room in your calculations for the spinner backplate to be spaced out from the cowl one-eight to one-quarter inch.

First up is cutting away/removing the old firewall and creating the new sides to the engine box to move the firewall forward. No use cutting away the entire engine box, but use it to actor the new sidewalls with epoxy. The less you take off the model the less work it is and the stronger the new firewall will be. One-quarter inch plywood is used to beef things up and epoxied into place along the existing box.

Once the entire S-Bach was completed, it was returned to the owner to complete the cockpit and dummy engine details. The plane is a striking looking model! The opener and this next photo by Dr Royce Lummus, PhD.

TEXT AND PHOTOS BY LANE CRABTREE