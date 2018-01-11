RC Fuel Systems 101: A Video Summary of fuel line fittings and accessories

Now with the cold weather outside, is a great time to pull some fuel tank maintenance. To get the best possible performance from your glow and gas powered airplanes, you have to properly install and maintain your entire fuel system.

From assembling and installing the tank itself correctly (with foam padding), to installing in-line filters and other fittings, you want the fuel system to work as intended so your engine will have an uninterrupted supply of fuel.

There’s a lot you can do to keep the fuel flowing and making sure you engine gets what it deserves, a clean fuel supply. Filters are one of the basic ingredients every plane should be equipped with.

Here’s a great Du-Bro video showing some of the basic Fuel system accessories to consider.



Illustration by FX Models