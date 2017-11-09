RC Model Airplane Video How to Apply Scale Panel Lines

Our good friend and scale modeling expert, Mike Chilson filmed this interesting How To video to show how he applies accurate panel lines on his present building project, the P-51A Mustang.

Mike explains everything so it is easy to understand, then he applied the butt-joint panel lines on the model’s stabilizer. The guy behind the RCScaleBuilder.com website, Mike knows what he’s talking about. The model is a Jerry Bates design and Mike has been working on it for a while detailing all the work he has been doing on it on his website. Check out this video and see what he’s been up to.